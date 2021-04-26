Morgan Stanley Has $7.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 470,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 452,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 98,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 85,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

