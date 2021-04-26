Morgan Stanley Has $8.02 Million Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 446,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 243,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFS opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.87%.

PFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

