Morgan Stanley Increases Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $67.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $77.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $48.60 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $75,352.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $343,757.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

