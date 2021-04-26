Morgan Stanley Increases The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $166.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.25.

TRV opened at $157.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,194 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 193.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

