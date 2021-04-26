Morgan Stanley Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $37.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

