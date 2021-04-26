Morgan Stanley Lowers Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $37.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMAB. Truist upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $36.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $44.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 111.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 46,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 121.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 49,111 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
Further Reading: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.