Morgan Stanley Purchases 65,802 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Lumber Liquidators worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL opened at $24.31 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.