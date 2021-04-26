Morgan Stanley Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $56.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

