Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

