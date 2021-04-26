MSCI (MSCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect MSCI to post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.62. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $488.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

