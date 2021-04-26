Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 350,029 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 804,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,029 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MBS ETF worth $87,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.