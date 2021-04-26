Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578,588 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 13.2% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $785,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,784,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 671,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

