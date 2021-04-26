Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 6.5% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.98. 80,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 28,128,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $8,349,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Nano Dimension by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 671,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $3,059,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth about $2,741,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

