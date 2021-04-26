National Bank Financial Comments on Slate Office REIT’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$43.44 million for the quarter.

