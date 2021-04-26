National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

TSE AYA opened at C$6.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.12. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$1.95 and a 52-week high of C$7.20. The company has a market cap of C$645.11 million and a PE ratio of -201.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.