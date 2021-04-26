National Bankshares Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$3.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.75.

Shares of MOZ stock opened at C$2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$545.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 19.18, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

