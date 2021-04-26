National Bankshares Raises SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$14.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.85 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

