National Bankshares Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.70. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 in the last three months.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.