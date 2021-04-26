National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) Insider Jose Ignacio Garat Purchases 6,100 Shares

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) insider Jose Ignacio Garat purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £19,642 ($25,662.40).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 323.60 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. National Express Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 311.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 253.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEX. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of National Express Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.31)) on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.75 ($4.36).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

