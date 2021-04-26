National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $72.78 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho downgraded National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

