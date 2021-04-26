Needham & Company LLC Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $70.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.59.

INTC stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $241.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

