Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $250.90 million and $26.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.48 or 0.00278632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.08 or 0.01007873 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00697197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,254.95 or 0.99936560 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 251,943,623 coins and its circulating supply is 251,943,071 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

