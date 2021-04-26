Neutron Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $158.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $263,654.58 and $158.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.