New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE: EDU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $19.80 to $21.50.

4/21/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.80 to $21.50.

4/15/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/26/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

3/15/2021 – New Oriental Education & Technology Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

NYSE EDU opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.66. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.