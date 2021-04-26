New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 411,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,099 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $83,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $207.31 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.57 and a 200-day moving average of $185.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.