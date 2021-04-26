New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,932 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $101,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,732 shares of company stock valued at $917,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

