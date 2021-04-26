New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 138,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.5% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 29.1% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $559.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.95 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

