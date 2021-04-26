Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Terril Brothers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up about 6.6% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.48. 110,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,922,076. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

