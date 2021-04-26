Newscrypto 1-Day Volume Tops $18.85 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 74% higher against the dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $259.21 million and $18.85 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00060834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00269159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.58 or 0.01008508 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00697615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,552.70 or 0.99930648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,043,688 coins and its circulating supply is 155,383,940 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

