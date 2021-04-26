Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. 8.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

