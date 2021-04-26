Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $7.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NEXA traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $10.46. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

