NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.82 and a 1-year high of $87.52.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RHI shares. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

