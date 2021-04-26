NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 million, a PE ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

