NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $856.50 and a one year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,459.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,652.06.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

