NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $277,000 Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $328.04 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.39.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.