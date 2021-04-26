NOIA Network (NOIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00064087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.00747717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00093826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.11 or 0.07375547 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

NOIA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.