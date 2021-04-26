Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nordex in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordex currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Nordex alerts:

Shares of NRDXF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Nordex has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.