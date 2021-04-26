Norges Bank Makes New $11.88 Million Investment in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 214,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Neenah by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neenah by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 115,834 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NP opened at $54.24 on Monday. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.46 million, a P/E ratio of -86.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.37. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

