Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,447,361 Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,447,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,708,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RWT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,617,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.