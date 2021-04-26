Norges Bank Takes $13.11 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 475,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,108,000. Norges Bank owned 1.11% of Getty Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Getty Realty by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.49 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

