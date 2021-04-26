North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$68,370.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$68,370.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$69,750.00.

On Friday, April 16th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.96 per share, with a total value of C$69,775.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.97 per share, with a total value of C$69,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$13.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$6.22 and a 1-year high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.76.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.21.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

