Northern Trust Corp Acquires 7,249 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 141,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker purchased 5,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

