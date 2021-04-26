Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Culp worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 238,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Culp by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CULP stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Culp’s payout ratio is 209.52%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.