Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gabrielle Alison Silver sold 13,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $147,097.86. Insiders own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPNT opened at $11.63 on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a PE ratio of -116.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.