Northern Trust Corp Has $372,000 Position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.24% of Flotek Industries worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTK. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTK opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

