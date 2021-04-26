Northern Trust Corp Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.07 on Monday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,305.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

