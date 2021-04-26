Northern Trust Corp Has $432,000 Position in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) by 292.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.15% of Lumos Pharma worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUMO shares. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lumos Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

LUMO stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

