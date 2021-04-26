Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPIFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Northland Power from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NPIFF opened at $35.41 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.18.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

