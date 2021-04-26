Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $263.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.90.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.