Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $339.92. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $352.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

