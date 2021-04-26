NOV (NOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect NOV to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $13.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NOV has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

